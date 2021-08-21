Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Tops $0.0456

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0456 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $20.32 million and $210,580.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00057094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00132055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.88 or 0.00152417 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,161.60 or 1.00062698 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.16 or 0.00914211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.32 or 0.06615640 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

