Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$53.87.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENB. Raymond James increased their price target on Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

ENB opened at C$48.55 on Friday. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$35.80 and a 1-year high of C$50.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62. The company has a market cap of C$98.35 billion and a PE ratio of 16.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.78%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

