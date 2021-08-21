Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will announce sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year sales of $5.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health stock opened at $77.74 on Friday. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $60.44 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

