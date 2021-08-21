Energi Price Reaches $1.97 on Major Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Energi has a market capitalization of $88.42 million and $550,617.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00004008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00096722 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.04 or 0.00311517 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00010514 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00046869 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015453 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 44,901,954 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

