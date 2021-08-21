Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.06% of Enphase Energy worth $13,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,969,000 after purchasing an additional 246,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 37,819 shares during the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded up $3.10 on Friday, reaching $165.99. 1,132,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,508. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.53.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.03.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total value of $3,108,286.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,552,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,634 shares of company stock valued at $17,395,553. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

