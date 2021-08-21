EnterCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $25,054.00 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last week, EnterCoin has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $57,006.15 and approximately $25,054.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EnterCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00057346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.96 or 0.00821053 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00047727 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00104770 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

