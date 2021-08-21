Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $299.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report $299.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $297.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $302.10 million. Envestnet posted sales of $252.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Envestnet.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENV. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Envestnet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,126,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,890,000 after purchasing an additional 164,758 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,110,000 after purchasing an additional 299,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 56.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,181,000 after buying an additional 594,931 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,619,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,879,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 15.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,469,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,497,000 after buying an additional 199,529 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENV opened at $77.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.98. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

