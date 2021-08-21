Enzyme Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One Enzyme coin can now be purchased for approximately $94.85 or 0.00195068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $170.04 million and $12.40 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Enzyme has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Enzyme alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00058787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003429 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.40 or 0.00839925 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00048632 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.