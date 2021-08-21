EOS (EOS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.74 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 21st. EOS has a total market cap of $5.26 billion and approximately $1.74 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EOS has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for $5.51 or 0.00011180 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,032,327,410 coins and its circulating supply is 956,243,665 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

