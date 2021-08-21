Equal (EQL) Achieves Market Cap of $1.11 Million

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Equal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Equal has a market cap of $1.11 million and $57,133.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Equal has traded up 50.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00057308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00014907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.78 or 0.00822667 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00047874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00103860 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official website for Equal is equal.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

