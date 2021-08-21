Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.59.

EQNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HSBC set a $19.76 price objective on Equinor ASA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $19.89 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. Analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 159.26%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

