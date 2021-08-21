Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $590.16 Million

Analysts forecast that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will report sales of $590.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $513.36 million to $611.50 million. Equity Residential posted sales of $622.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.31.

EQR opened at $82.51 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $85.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

In other news, Director Linda Bynoe sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $532,933.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $291,981.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,044 shares of company stock worth $1,779,700. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

