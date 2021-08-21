Ergo Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.58 Million (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.98 or 0.00030206 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $479.68 million and approximately $8.58 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

