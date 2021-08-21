Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will report ($2.83) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.55) and the lowest is ($3.02). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings of ($3.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($10.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.14) to ($9.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($6.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.35) to ($4.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.32 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ESPR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,156. The company has a market cap of $372.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.11. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.