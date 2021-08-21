Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 293,212 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.31% of Essent Group worth $15,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,483,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,224 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Essent Group in the first quarter valued at $40,272,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Essent Group by 185.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 591,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,090,000 after purchasing an additional 384,185 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group in the first quarter valued at $17,287,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Essent Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,020,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,606,000 after purchasing an additional 357,972 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 3,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $152,054.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,169.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $385,592.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $897,738 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $46.71 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $54.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The company had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.53%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

