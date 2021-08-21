EtherGem Price Reaches $0.0192 on Top Exchanges (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EtherGem has a market cap of $373,872.39 and approximately $1,777.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00057308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00014907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.78 or 0.00822667 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00047874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00103860 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

