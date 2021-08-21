Etherisc DIP Token Price Reaches $0.15 (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market cap of $27.57 million and approximately $312,312.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00057216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $399.22 or 0.00820268 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00047705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00104343 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token (CRYPTO:DIP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,253,489 coins. The official message board for Etherisc DIP Token is blog.etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . Etherisc DIP Token’s official website is etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

