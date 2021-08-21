Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS CUYTY opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $16.29.

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Wholesale and FoodService; and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

