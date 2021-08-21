ETNA Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $755,323.00 (ETNA)

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One ETNA Network coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ETNA Network has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ETNA Network has a market cap of $2.11 million and $755,323.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ETNA Network Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

Buying and Selling ETNA Network

