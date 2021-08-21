EvenCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $180,862.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 21st. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $55,996.22 and $180,862.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.82 or 0.00381915 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000094 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $449.98 or 0.00919913 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002854 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

