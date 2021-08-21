Everest (ID) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000952 BTC on exchanges. Everest has a market cap of $55.13 million and $712,802.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Everest has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00058073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.00134052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.34 or 0.00149867 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,603.14 or 0.99991670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.52 or 0.00916245 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,283.68 or 0.06619346 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

