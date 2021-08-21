Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.56 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will post $2.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.43 billion and the highest is $2.68 billion. Eversource Energy reported sales of $2.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year sales of $9.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.60 billion to $10.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.86 billion to $11.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ES. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $92.11 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

