EveryCoin (EVY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $102,388.00

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last week, EveryCoin has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One EveryCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. EveryCoin has a total market capitalization of $282,971.98 and approximately $102,388.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EveryCoin Coin Profile

EveryCoin is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

