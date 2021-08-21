Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.88.

AQUA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of AQUA opened at $38.51 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $38.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin Lamb sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $1,651,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $2,340,803.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,772 shares of company stock worth $5,789,766 over the last ninety days. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,974,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,608,000 after buying an additional 1,999,294 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,049,000 after buying an additional 1,718,870 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,975,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

