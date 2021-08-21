EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 547.20 ($7.15). EVRAZ shares last traded at GBX 544.20 ($7.11), with a volume of 2,035,134 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.24. The firm has a market cap of £7.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 604.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from EVRAZ’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 6.5%. EVRAZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.79%.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

