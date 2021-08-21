Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 351 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its position in ASML by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 17.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $788.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $729.01. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $343.25 and a fifty-two week high of $805.64.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

