Exeedme Market Capitalization Achieves $39.56 Million (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001250 BTC on major exchanges. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $39.56 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 56.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00057204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00131972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.14 or 0.00160923 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,322.54 or 1.00288156 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.38 or 0.00915758 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.52 or 0.06548334 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

