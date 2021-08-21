Exosis (EXO) Market Cap Reaches $19,610.96

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Exosis has a market cap of $19,610.96 and $10.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0380 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,622.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.18 or 0.06705041 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $680.99 or 0.01400551 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.50 or 0.00371216 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00140489 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $279.20 or 0.00574208 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.21 or 0.00345946 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.50 or 0.00317749 BTC.

Exosis Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

