Expanse (EXP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $6,846.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0670 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,282.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.63 or 0.06581654 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $680.07 or 0.01379938 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.48 or 0.00368242 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00138081 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $291.74 or 0.00591973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.33 or 0.00343595 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.36 or 0.00313220 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

