Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2021

Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.64. Exxon Mobil posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 894.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $5.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.9% during the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 33,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 133,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $223.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.