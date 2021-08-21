Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.64. Exxon Mobil posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 894.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $5.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.9% during the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 33,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 133,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $223.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

