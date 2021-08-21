Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is New York State Common Retirement Fund’s 4th Largest Position

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,744,906 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 56,721 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 2.1% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of Facebook worth $1,997,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 800.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $4.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $359.37. 8,530,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,962,672. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $351.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $102,678.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.70, for a total value of $27,650,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,546,923 shares of company stock worth $883,691,385. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

