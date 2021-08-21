Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Lifted by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,290 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.5% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Facebook were worth $26,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. United Bank raised its stake in Facebook by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in Facebook by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,912 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust raised its stake in Facebook by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,472 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 24,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,546,923 shares of company stock worth $883,691,385. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $4.25 on Friday, hitting $359.37. 8,697,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,962,672. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $351.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.