FairGame Hits Market Capitalization of $4.15 Million (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. One FairGame coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FairGame has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. FairGame has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FairGame alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001831 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 150.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006190 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000075 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00064024 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.