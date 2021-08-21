FantasyGold Market Capitalization Tops $53,282.18 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $53,282.18 and $19.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00057518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.18 or 0.00133235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.17 or 0.00149322 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,633.70 or 0.99917648 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.63 or 0.00915217 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.46 or 0.06611959 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

