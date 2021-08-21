Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.12.

FATE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $67.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.64. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $306,615.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,474 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,315 over the last ninety days. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $204,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

