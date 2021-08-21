Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on FURCF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS FURCF opened at $47.29 on Friday. Faurecia S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.78.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

