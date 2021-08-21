FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.69 Million

Equities research analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will post $130.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.40 million. FibroGen posted sales of $44.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 196.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year sales of $268.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.58 million to $354.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $251.92 million, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $466.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The business had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $57.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.51.

FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

