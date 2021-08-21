Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Position Decreased by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial makes up 3.4% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned 0.22% of Fidelity National Financial worth $88,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,739 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,197,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,978,000 after purchasing an additional 405,605 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,158,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,719,000 after buying an additional 146,124 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,971,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,303,000 after buying an additional 351,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,015,000 after buying an additional 1,178,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $4,049,926.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 330,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,503,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,734 shares of company stock valued at $8,149,476 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,891,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,874. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

