Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Fidus Investment worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 31,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 45,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. 23.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDUS opened at $17.52 on Friday. Fidus Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $428.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.95.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 97.58% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDUS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidus Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

