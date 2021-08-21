Financial Analysis: Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE) and 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE) and 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.2% of Fusion Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of 360 DigiTech shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fusion Acquisition and 360 DigiTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Acquisition N/A N/A -$39.27 million N/A N/A 360 DigiTech $2.08 billion 1.42 $535.88 million $3.50 5.56

360 DigiTech has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Acquisition and 360 DigiTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Acquisition N/A -174.12% -2.48% 360 DigiTech 33.47% 52.31% 18.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fusion Acquisition and 360 DigiTech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A 360 DigiTech 0 0 3 0 3.00

360 DigiTech has a consensus target price of $33.67, suggesting a potential upside of 73.09%. Given 360 DigiTech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 360 DigiTech is more favorable than Fusion Acquisition.

Summary

360 DigiTech beats Fusion Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fusion Acquisition Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement. 360 Finance was founded on July 25, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

