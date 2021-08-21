Financial Review: Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) vs. Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP)

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) and Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Zhihu alerts:

This table compares Zhihu and Cypress Environmental Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhihu $207.23 million 27.77 -$79.32 million N/A N/A Cypress Environmental Partners $206.00 million 0.08 -$1.41 million N/A N/A

Cypress Environmental Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zhihu.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Zhihu and Cypress Environmental Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhihu 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cypress Environmental Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zhihu presently has a consensus target price of $15.20, suggesting a potential upside of 48.29%. Given Zhihu’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zhihu is more favorable than Cypress Environmental Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Zhihu and Cypress Environmental Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhihu N/A N/A N/A Cypress Environmental Partners -3.34% -5,487.48% -4.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Zhihu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Cypress Environmental Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zhihu beats Cypress Environmental Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Cypress Environmental Partners

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment provides inspection and integrity services on a variety of infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems and distribution systems. The Pipeline & Process Services segment provides midstream services including hydrostatic testing services and chemical cleaning related to newly-constructed and existing pipelines and related infrastructure. The Water & Environmental Services segment owns and operates Environmental Protection Agency Class II saltwater disposal facilities in the Williston Basin region of North Dakota. The company was founded by Peter C. Boylan III and Charles C. Stephenson Jr. in March 2012 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.