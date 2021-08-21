FinNexus Price Reaches $0.0199 on Top Exchanges (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, FinNexus has traded up 124.2% against the US dollar. One FinNexus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. FinNexus has a total market cap of $686,829.84 and $6.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00057517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.81 or 0.00820963 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00048295 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002089 BTC.

About FinNexus

FNX is a coin. It launched on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

Buying and Selling FinNexus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

