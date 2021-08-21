FintruX Network (FTX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $12,726.00

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. FintruX Network has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $12,726.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00057626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015089 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.57 or 0.00822319 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00048257 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002089 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

