Firo Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.70 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. In the last week, Firo has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Firo has a total market capitalization of $88.55 million and $4.70 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can currently be bought for $7.25 or 0.00014843 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00018762 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded down 90% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Becaz (BCZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BabyCZ (BCZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,217,205 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

