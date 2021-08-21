First Personal Financial Services Acquires 298 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.7% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 178.6% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 941,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $474,724,000 after acquiring an additional 23,908 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 88,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,633,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $555.00. The stock had a trading volume of 935,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,037. The company has a market cap of $218.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.07 and a twelve month high of $557.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $519.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.71.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

