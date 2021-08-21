First Personal Financial Services Boosts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up about 1.7% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 179,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after buying an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $29,561,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 62,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.80. 3,026,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,445,616. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

