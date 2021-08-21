First Personal Financial Services Buys 6,492 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for approximately 2.1% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Unilever were worth $8,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,342 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Unilever by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,502,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,442 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Unilever by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,092,000 after purchasing an additional 936,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

NYSE UL traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.37. 1,286,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.32%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

