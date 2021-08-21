First Personal Financial Services Has $11.37 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 2.9% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $11,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 31,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.25 on Friday, reaching $267.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,283. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.98 and a 1-year high of $277.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.00.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.