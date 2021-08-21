First Personal Financial Services Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,515 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 1.7% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Oracle were worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Oracle by 9.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 37.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Oracle by 6.8% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 3.9% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 62.2% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $88.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,716,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,991,132. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $54.73 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market cap of $248.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.36.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. lifted their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

