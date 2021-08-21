First Personal Financial Services Lowers Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 3.1% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.38.

NYSE:DE traded down $7.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $351.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,498,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,213. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.46. The firm has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

